Pike County Library jumps through hoops to offer drive-thru circus

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Library brought the circus to Pikevillle Saturday.

Performer from the Cincinnati Circus Company brought their talents to the Lee Avenue Branch Library in Pikeville.

It gave families the chance to get out and enjoy a little safe fun by driving through and taking in the act.

Aerial performers, jugglers, and even more performed on the stage and into the parking lot.

“Sitting around for, what is it, like six months? Waiting to do something. It’s nice to be able to do any kind of performance. To get out and, you know, get some people to perform in front of. And people have been very supportive, generally through the drive-thru services. You get a lot of like waving from the cars and that kind of stuff. It’s been really appreciated,” said Sir Chris, a juggling acrobat.

The circus hit the road around 5 p.m. Saturday to head to its next non-conventional show. They hope to take the smiles to other kids in the surrounding areas.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.