More rain today, slightly drier tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Flash Flood Watch continues for all of Eastern and Southern Kentucky until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Today and Tonight

The cold front will continue to move through the region today. It will really cool down our temperatures as highs struggle to hit the 80-degree mark. We will see a few stray showers early this morning, and as we head into the afternoon rain chances increase. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms once again with breaks of clouds and sunshine in between. Rain chances continue into the evening hours and then slowly back off.

Tonight we will hold onto most of that cloud cover and a few stray pop-up showers overnight. Lows drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday, we look a slightly drier, but chances still linger. There will be a nice mixture of sun and clouds for the morning hours and then a few scattered showers and storms pop back up again in the afternoon. Highs will only get into the low 80s once again.

Monday and Tuesday we will dry out a little. While we can not rule out a stray rain chance both days, I think sun and clouds are the big story. Temperatures will also remain nice and cool in the low 80s. As of now, these are looking like the best days this week for any outdoor plans.

The rest of the week, rain chances slowly increase. Wednesday and Thursday still look mainly dry, but Friday definitely looks soggy. Temperatures only look to rise to the mid-80s by the end of the week.

