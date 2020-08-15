Local fire department breaks ground on truck bay addition, cuts response times

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new truck bay at Shelby Valley Fire Department station number three will help cut response times by nearly 30 minutes.

Friday afternoon, local leaders and Congressman Hal Rogers attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the fire department.

They received a USDA Rural Development grant for $37,500 and $12,500 from Pike County’s coal severance fund.

The money will pay for an addition of a truck bay to house a rescue truck. The nearest rescue trucks to the community of Long Fork in Virgie are in Robinson Creek and Dorton.

The truck bay will provide quicker response times for the Long Fork community.

“It really is about working together to bring these heroes these firefighters these lifesavers the ability to get to the rescue spot quicker and faster. We know when you’re on the other end of that ambulance and you’re waiting the sooner that rescue vehicle gets to you then it means everything,” said Hilda Legg, USDA Rural Development state director.

The project will take a few months to complete and will cost $50,000.

