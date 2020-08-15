Advertisement

Local fire department breaks ground on truck bay addition, cuts response times

Shelby Valley Fire Department Groundbreaking Ceremony
Shelby Valley Fire Department Groundbreaking Ceremony(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new truck bay at Shelby Valley Fire Department station number three will help cut response times by nearly 30 minutes.

Friday afternoon, local leaders and Congressman Hal Rogers attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the fire department.

They received a USDA Rural Development grant for $37,500 and $12,500 from Pike County’s coal severance fund.

The money will pay for an addition of a truck bay to house a rescue truck. The nearest rescue trucks to the community of Long Fork in Virgie are in Robinson Creek and Dorton.

The truck bay will provide quicker response times for the Long Fork community.

“It really is about working together to bring these heroes these firefighters these lifesavers the ability to get to the rescue spot quicker and faster. We know when you’re on the other end of that ambulance and you’re waiting the sooner that rescue vehicle gets to you then it means everything,” said Hilda Legg, USDA Rural Development state director.

The project will take a few months to complete and will cost $50,000.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens largest treatment facility in the region

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Residential treatment is not the only care they are offering at Riverplace. The next step for them is outpatient care.

News

Union College confirms first case of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials said in a statement sent to WYMT that they continue to take every precaution to protect students, faculty and staff.

News

Letcher County crash leaves one person dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
William Vanover, 25, died on Thursday as a result of a car crash.

News

London man arrested on wanton endangerment charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Ricky Vaughn, 30, was arrested after being accused of shooting at a driver.

Latest News

News

Lawrence County man charged in child sexual abuse case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Back in May, Members of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch started an investigation after an investigation found a 27 year old Lawrence County man was communicating with an underage girl online.

News

Pikeville Medical Center announcements ‘bridging the gap’ for Eastern Kentucky families 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pikeville Medical Center announcements ‘bridging the gap’ for Eastern Kentucky families 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Laurel County parents concerned with virtual learning process

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Laurel County Superintendent, Doug Bennett, sent WYMT a statement explaining there is a delay in shipping for Google Chrome books due to such a high demand.

News

Laurel Chromebooks 6pm

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Hazard Community and Technical College officials discuss fall semester opening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The college has a sign posted at the entrance to remind those on campus that a mask is required to enter a building.