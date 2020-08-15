Advertisement

Japan marks 75th anniversary of World War Two’s end

In this Feb 23, 1945 file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) - Japan is marking the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, with Emperor Naruhito expressing “deep remorse” over his country’s wartime hostilities.

This year’s ceremony was significantly scaled down because of the pandemic, with participants reduced to fewer than one-tenth of the previous crowds.

Naruhito pledged to reflect on the wartime past and expressed hope that the tragedy would never be repeated.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not apologize or acknowledge Japanese wartime atrocities in Asia and elsewhere.

In a largely domestic-focused speech, Abe said the peace that Japan enjoys today is built on the sacrifices of those who died in the war.

Abe stayed away from the shrine that honors convicted war criminals among the dead but his ministers prayed there.

