Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 6 new deaths

Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.(AP)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday, Governor Beshear announced 638 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as well as 6 deaths.

There are now at least 38,930 coronavirus cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 810.

“Saturday’s COVID report unfortunately suggests this is going to be the highest week of total cases that we’ve ever had, though our positivity rate is going down a little bit,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “Folks, this thing is real. We are at war with it and we are going to have to be the strong, resilient and also patient Kentuckians that we are to make sure that we prevent loss of life, that we promote health and that we protect our children, that we should never, ever experiment with.”

As of Saturday, at least 754,985 tests have received tests. The state positivity rate is 5.45%.

17 of the newly reported cases were from children age five and younger.

The Governor highlighted how more young Kentuckians are testing positive, especially in the hot spots, as the new school year approaches. “When you look at how hard children are being hit now, 322 people under the age of 18 have tested positive since the beginning of this in Warren County alone,” said Gov. Beshear.

9,091 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky COVID info 8/15
Kentucky COVID info 8/15(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prestonsburg man behind bars on auto theft charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
Patrick Adkins was arrested on theft charges.

News

Lexington man charged in multiple summer shooting incidents

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man suspected of carrying out multiple violent offenses this summer has been arrested by Lexington Police.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 131,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 92k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Regional

West Virginia Toyota plant plans state’s largest solar array

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new solar array is one part of a plan to reduce the use of outside energy at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 new deaths reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
There are 8,457 total cases reported in West Virginia.

Regional

FBI Knoxville said online shopping scams targeting customers have risen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The FBI Knoxville is warning the public about an increase in shopping scams.

International

Japan marks 75th anniversary of World War Two’s end

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Japan is marking the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II.

Forecast

More rain today, slightly drier tomorrow

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Make sure you have a way to get warnings. The WYMT weather app will send you heavy rain and severe weather alerts instantly if they are issued for your area.

News

Fire department ribbon cutting 11pm

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

ARC ribbon cutting 11pm

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11