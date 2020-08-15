Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 6 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Saturday, Governor Beshear announced 638 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as well as 6 deaths.

There are now at least 38,930 coronavirus cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 810.

“Saturday’s COVID report unfortunately suggests this is going to be the highest week of total cases that we’ve ever had, though our positivity rate is going down a little bit,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “Folks, this thing is real. We are at war with it and we are going to have to be the strong, resilient and also patient Kentuckians that we are to make sure that we prevent loss of life, that we promote health and that we protect our children, that we should never, ever experiment with.”

As of Saturday, at least 754,985 tests have received tests. The state positivity rate is 5.45%.

17 of the newly reported cases were from children age five and younger.

The Governor highlighted how more young Kentuckians are testing positive, especially in the hot spots, as the new school year approaches. “When you look at how hard children are being hit now, 322 people under the age of 18 have tested positive since the beginning of this in Warren County alone,” said Gov. Beshear.

9,091 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky COVID info 8/15 (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

