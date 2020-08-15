FBI Knoxville said online shopping scams targeting customers have risen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI Knoxville has warned the public about an increase in shopping scams.

The bureau sent a tweet on Friday that said they received an uptick number of complaints of shoppers who have reported falling victim to scams.

According to the bureau the complaints indicated the following:

Disposable face masks shipped from China were received regardless of what was ordered.

Payment was made using an online money transfer service.

The retail websites provided valid but invalid U.S. addresses and telephone numbers under a “Contact Us” link, misleading victims to believe the retailer was located within the U.S.

Many of the websites used content copied from legitimate sites; in addition, the same invalid addresses and telephone numbers were listed for multiple retailers.

For more information on how to spot online scams visit the website here.

