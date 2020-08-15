Advertisement

FBI Knoxville said online shopping scams targeting customers have risen

The FBI Knoxville has warned the public about an increase in shopping scams.
(KCRG)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI Knoxville has warned the public about an increase in shopping scams.

The bureau sent a tweet on Friday that said they received an uptick number of complaints of shoppers who have reported falling victim to scams.

According to the bureau the complaints indicated the following:

  • Disposable face masks shipped from China were received regardless of what was ordered.
  • Payment was made using an online money transfer service.
  • The retail websites provided valid but invalid U.S. addresses and telephone numbers under a “Contact Us” link, misleading victims to believe the retailer was located within the U.S.
  • Many of the websites used content copied from legitimate sites; in addition, the same invalid addresses and telephone numbers were listed for multiple retailers.

For more information on how to spot online scams visit the website here.

