Advertisement

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 new deaths reported

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Three additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday by West Virginia health officials.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says this brings the death toll to 160.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Pleasants County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County and a 95-year old female from Logan County.

“I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the DHHR has confirmed 350,076 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,457 total cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (733), Boone (117), Braxton (8), Brooke (74), Cabell (447), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (63), Harrison (243), Jackson (166), Jefferson (304), Kanawha (1,066), Lewis (28), Lincoln (105), Logan (354), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (66), Mercer (227), Mineral (126), Mingo (200), Monongalia (986), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (39), Ohio (278), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (128), Putnam (216), Raleigh (292), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (18), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (218), Webster (4), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (275), Wyoming (46).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

West Virginia Toyota plant plans state’s largest solar array

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A new solar array is one part of a plan to reduce the use of outside energy at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant.

Regional

FBI Knoxville said online shopping scams targeting customers have risen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The FBI Knoxville is warning the public about an increase in shopping scams.

International

Japan marks 75th anniversary of World War Two’s end

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Japan is marking the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II.

Forecast

More rain today, slightly drier tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Make sure you have a way to get warnings. The WYMT weather app will send you heavy rain and severe weather alerts instantly if they are issued for your area.

Latest News

News

Fire department ribbon cutting 11pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

ARC ribbon cutting 11pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

KY Voting Plan 11pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

ARC Riverplace Opening 6 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens largest treatment facility in the region

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Residential treatment is not the only care they are offering at Riverplace. The next step for them is outpatient care.

News

Local fire department breaks ground on truck bay addition, cuts response times

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Friday afternoon, local leaders and Congressman Hal Rogers attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the fire department.