Advertisement

Baltimore Orioles select Louisa native Chandler Shepherd’s contract

Louisa native Chandler Shepherd picthing for the Baltimore Orioles (Photo Credit: Joy R. Absalon)
Louisa native Chandler Shepherd picthing for the Baltimore Orioles (Photo Credit: Joy R. Absalon)(PHOTO CREDIT: JOY R. ABSALON)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a longer offseason due to COVID-19, Louisa native Chandler Shepherd’s contract was selected by the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, August 14.

The 2011 Lawrence County graduate had five appearances in 2019, including three starts. His Major League debut came against the New York Yankees on August 13, 2019. He started his first game more than a month later on September 17 against the Toronto Bluejays. Shepherd went four innings with four strikeouts and gave up three earned runs.

Shepard had a 6.63 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 19 innings for the Orioles last season, and he was outrighted to the minors at the end of the season.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Reports: Reds player test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Danneman
A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

Sports

OVC moves fall sports to the spring, allows up to four non-conference games for football

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The conference will allow its football teams to play up to four non-conference games in the fall.

Sports

Barnhart: Calipari ‘has been unbelievable’ with COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He said Calipari has been super in educating his team and going about things slowly.

Sports

5-star recruit Kennedy Chandler commits to Vols basketball team

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Vols basketball signed new player Kennedy Chandler Friday.

Latest News

News

KHSAA to vote next week to solidify fall sport dates

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will vote August 20 on a list of dates at the table to get practices and games back up and moving.

Sports

NCAA president floats idea of postseason bubble model, thinks 32-team tournament ‘manageable’

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
|
By CBS Sports
It's unclear if football will proceed without the Big Ten and the Pac-12, who earlier this week announced they are postponing fall sports seasons, but the FBS is conducted through the College Football Playoff Committee, not the NCAA.

Coronavirus

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Sports

Union AD 6pm

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting in Lexington

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
In the 31st meeting between the sisters, Serena rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory

Sports

Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
It calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions.”