Baltimore Orioles select Louisa native Chandler Shepherd’s contract

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a longer offseason due to COVID-19, Louisa native Chandler Shepherd’s contract was selected by the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, August 14.

Prior to tonight's resumption of the suspended game of August 9, we’ve selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd and optioned RHP David Hess to the Alternate Training Site at Double-A Bowie. — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) August 14, 2020

The 2011 Lawrence County graduate had five appearances in 2019, including three starts. His Major League debut came against the New York Yankees on August 13, 2019. He started his first game more than a month later on September 17 against the Toronto Bluejays. Shepherd went four innings with four strikeouts and gave up three earned runs.

Shepard had a 6.63 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 19 innings for the Orioles last season, and he was outrighted to the minors at the end of the season.

