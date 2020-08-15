Advertisement

Addiction Recovery Care opens largest treatment facility in the region

Riverplace offers residential treatment as well as outpatient care
ARC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
ARC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday afternoon, officials gathered to celebrate the opening of Addiction Recovery Care’s largest treatment facility.

Riverplace is a 132 bed facility for men, located in the old Millard High School.

“It’s got a great future and it’s got success already written on itself,” said Congressman Hal Rogers.

The facility houses men in all phases of recovery.

“The guys that’s been here six eight months they’re able to encourage the guys that just walked through the door and able to keep them encouraged and stay in treatment to know there is a better way to live,” said Earl Moore, director of information technology and also a recovering addict.

However, residential treatment is not the only care they are offering at Riverplace. The next step for them is outpatient care.

“That’s what we’re trying to do is identify needs in this community and meet them. Not just addiction but some of the things that addiction causes is a lack of opportunities a lack of even the basics,” said Addiction Recovery Care CEO, Tim Robinson.

The care includes medical services including dental and vision and also behavioral health and after care.

“It also allow us to do after care for people here in the community that’s successfully completed our program and have a place to continue their treatment. It’s not just, ‘Okay we’ve done the residential’ this gives them a place local here to stay connected,” said Robinson.

They are also offering transitional housing to help those after completing residential care.

“Every time we hope one of these new faculties it’s so exciting to see the amount of lives we’re going to be able to impact,” said Moore.

This all goes into ARC’s mission of crisis to career.

“With ARC we’re able to take these people who came in in active addiction and actually feed their soul feed their whole life and bring them out and make a meaningful employee,” said Moore.

A food bank for recovering patients is also at the facility. They give out thousands of pounds of food a month.

