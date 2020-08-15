2 charged with criminal abuse of a child in Laurel Co.

LILY Ky. (WKYT) – Arrest citations from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office state that two people have been charged with criminal abuse of a three-year-old.

According to the citations, deputies were called to a home on Slate Ridge Church Road after receiving numerous drug complaints.

After receiving permission to enter the home, deputies found the child living in poor conditions “creating a very serious risk to their health and well-being.”

31-year-old Candice Davidson and 43-year-old Roger Abner both admitted to deputies that they had smoked methamphetamine in the home in the presence of the child.

Both were arrested and charged with criminal abuse. They are now in the Laurel County Detention Center.

