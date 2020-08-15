Advertisement

2 charged with criminal abuse of a child in Laurel Co.

Candice Davidson (l,) and Roger Abner (r,) are both charged with criminal abuse of a child.
Candice Davidson (l,) and Roger Abner (r,) are both charged with criminal abuse of a child.(WKYT/Laurel County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILY Ky. (WKYT) – Arrest citations from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office state that two people have been charged with criminal abuse of a three-year-old.

According to the citations, deputies were called to a home on Slate Ridge Church Road after receiving numerous drug complaints.

After receiving permission to enter the home, deputies found the child living in poor conditions “creating a very serious risk to their health and well-being.”

31-year-old Candice Davidson and 43-year-old Roger Abner both admitted to deputies that they had smoked methamphetamine in the home in the presence of the child.

Both were arrested and charged with criminal abuse. They are now in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Letcher County crash leaves one person dead

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alec Jessie
William Vanover, 25, died on Thursday as a result of a car crash.

News

London man arrested on wanton endangerment charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Ricky Vaughn, 30, was arrested after being accused of shooting at a driver.

News

Lawrence County man charged in child sexual abuse case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Back in May, Members of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch started an investigation after an investigation found a 27 year old Lawrence County man was communicating with an underage girl online.

News

Pikeville Medical Center announcements ‘bridging the gap’ for Eastern Kentucky families 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pikeville Medical Center announcements ‘bridging the gap’ for Eastern Kentucky families 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

News

Laurel County parents concerned with virtual learning process

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Laurel County Superintendent, Doug Bennett, sent WYMT a statement explaining there is a delay in shipping for Google Chrome books due to such a high demand.

News

Laurel Chromebooks 6pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Hazard Community and Technical College officials discuss fall semester opening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The college has a sign posted at the entrance to remind those on campus that a mask is required to enter a building.

News

Mountain News at 4:30-Top Stories-August 14th, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 related deaths top 800, 679 new cases reported Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases and new deaths Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Friday.