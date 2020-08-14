Wolfe County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolves will start their school year off on Monday, August 24th virtually.

When in-person classes resume, there are two plans to choose from.

Plan one is in-person instruction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. All Wednesdays will be NTI days.

Plan two is Non-Traditional Instruction days. Parents or guardians who intend to have their children utilize NTI days are asked to contact their student’s school.

You can find the latest information from the district here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.