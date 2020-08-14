Williamsburg Independent Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As of August 5th, Williamsburg students are returning to class on Tuesday, September 8th. We have not heard an update since Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th.

When in-person learning resumes, parents and students have two options.

Option number one is in-person five days a week. Students and staff will follow the Healthy at Work guidelines.

Option number two is virtual learning.

You can find more info from Williamsburg Independent here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.