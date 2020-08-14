Advertisement

Williamsburg Independent Schools re-opening plan

(WJRT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As of August 5th, Williamsburg students are returning to class on Tuesday, September 8th. We have not heard an update since Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th.

When in-person learning resumes, parents and students have two options.

Option number one is in-person five days a week. Students and staff will follow the Healthy at Work guidelines.

Option number two is virtual learning.

You can find more info from Williamsburg Independent here.

