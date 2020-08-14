Whitley County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, August 26th is the first day of classes in Whitley County. The year will begin virtually.

When in-person classes resume, two options will be available.

Option number one is traditional in-person following Healthy at School guidelines.

Option number two is remote learning and/or NTI packets. Families who choose this option are required to have reliable internet service. Grades 4-12 will have a Chromebook provided to them by the district. For families who do not have internet or a Chromebook or PC but want their child to be remote, the district will provide NTI packets.

