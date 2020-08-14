Advertisement

Whitesburg organizations coming together to provide food to those in need

The Cane Community Kitchen and Cowan Community Center continue to serve children in need through their Summer Food Service program
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two organizations in Whitesburg continue to serve their community with a common cause in mind.

Cane Community Kitchen and the Cowan Community Center are coming together to provide meals to families with children in need. Each child is provided with seven breakfasts and seven lunches that are distributed through a drive-thru service.

While the process may be different this year, Cane Community Kitchen manager Brandon Fleming says the need remains the same.

“There is a bigger need now I think,” Fleming said. “I looked this morning and there was probably another 30 families that had signed up just this month.”

So far, 2,600 families have been served with more than 5,000 children included in that total.

If you are interested in signing up for this service, you can go to the Community Agricultural Nutrition Enterprises’ Facebook page and fill out the form.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

