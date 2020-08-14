Advertisement

West Virginia Education Association says school should be virtual for now

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Education Association held a virtual news conference Thursday to announce the findings of a recent survey of its members.

The data was collected by an organization from Washington, D.C. About 4,000 members submitted their information to the group at the end of July.

“We had to see exactly what everyone was feeling because in casual conversations people are all over the board in their comfort level,” said Dale Lee, president of WVEA.

In the presentation, WVEA says educators expressed skepticism that students will be able to effectively maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Lee says the organization is home to roughly 15,000 members, but is pleased with the response to the survey and is told the margin of error is 2.5%.

“There are no easy or right answers is anything. It depends on your level of fear, of health, comfort, because it is so new and fluid,” Lee. “It changes day to day and week to week. The numbers could be good today but skyrocket tomorrow.”

Of those who responded, 66% said they believe they are a part of the at-risk population for contracting COVID-19.

“Even our younger people are taking care of elderly parents or children with health issues, so that’s a huge concern” Lee said.

Some parents like Aaron Doughty say they would love to send their child back. He tells WSAZ he truly believes in-person instruction is the best form of education, but he doesn’t feel that it’s safe just yet.

“Why take a chance?” Doughty said. “He’ll be OK to work from home, at least for a semester.”

Survey results show that members agree with proposed efforts regarding school reopening, but disagree that staffing and resources will be sufficient for cleaning of buildings, food service and busing.

“I”m sure you’re going to be shocked, that 100 percent of our members believe that educators have to be a part of the decision making and development of the county plans,” Lee said.

Doughty says he feels for teachers who may be caught in the middle of a debate that has sometimes turned political.

”We have teachers in my family, and they are concerned. I don’t blame them,” Doughty said. “Even if the kids could be guaranteed safety, the teachers, aside from the awesome extra responsibilities this has placed on them, they’re in the line of fire.”

Other parents say it’s time for students to get back to the classroom, but the decision to get there hasn’t been easy.

Heather Oglesby says she made the choice to register her child for five day a week, in-person instruction.

“I’m still hesitant about it sometimes,” Oglesby said. “I feel like these kids need to get back, they’re been out since March.”

She says she would look to see additional cleaning measures in place, including wiping desks down between students and transition of classes.

The WVEA says they do not recommend classes to be held in-person through at least the first semester until additional action and efforts are put in place.

However, Lee says they will support schools and districts and the decisions they reach. If teachers feel unsafe, he encourages them to get documentation from a physician regarding specific accommodations they may need.

“Many are apprehensive about their own plan for their county,” Lee said. “The education grade level also plays a factor in their concern.”

The first day of classes in West Virginia is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Groundbreaking, ribbon cutting scheduled for Friday at Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The keynote speakers include Congressman Hal Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear.

News

Whitesburg organizations coming together to provide food to those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The Cane Community Kitchen and Cowan Community Center continue to serve children in need through their Summer Food Service program.

News

Gov. Beshear expects ‘resolution’ in Breonna Taylor case before the Kentucky Derby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Governor says case should not extend for another month.

News

Local college gives online students interactive experience through new technology

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Students can stream into the classroom. On their screen, they will see an HD camera giving them video of the teacher and the smart board as well as a video feed from a 360 degree camera.

News

Missing Pikeville man’s family still waiting for answers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Barbara Hook just wants answers about what happened to her son Wesley Hook, who has been missing since June 10.

Latest News

News

‘It’s like he dies over and over every day': Missing Pikeville man’s family still waiting for answers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Barbara Hook is searching for justice for her son, who has been missing since June 10.

News

Hometown Hemp: A local business helping others during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
The hemp plant is extracted to make a product called CBD, which is proven to help in multiple ways.

News

Perry COVID quarantine 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Letcher Food 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pike County COVID Update 6pm

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6