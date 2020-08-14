Weekend Forecast: rain chances remain high

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A series of disturbances moving through the mountains will give us more chances for potentially heavy rain.

Friday and Friday Night

As usual, we are dealing with quite a bit of valley fog in some spots, so just make sure you allow yourself a little extra time to get to your destination this morning. Once that burns off, we’ll be dealing with a mix of sun and clouds for the late morning.

A stationary boundary hung up basically along the Interstate 64 corridor along with an upper level disturbance will be the main focus for showers and storms across the mountains today. We’ve got enough moisture in the atmosphere to ensure that any thunderstorms that develop today will be efficient rain producers, so a quick bout of flash flooding can’t be ruled out with any storm today.

Temperatures today will be slightly cooler, owing to slightly more cloud cover around the region. After reaching a high of 88° on Thursday, Friday will be closer to the middle 80s. Storms will diminish but a small storm chance remains with us overnight with lows close to 70°.

Weekend Forecast

Both the stationary boundary and the upper level disturbance will move closer to the mountains for Saturday, touching off even more afternoon thunderstorm chances. Those could be a bit more widespread than even today. Once again, the main threat with any storms will be the potential for heavy rainfall to quickly bring about flash flooding. Clouds and rain will be even more of an issue than today, so highs will only be in the lower 80s for Saturday. Overnight lows as storms wane will fall back into the middle 60s.

For Sunday, the greatest rain chance will be in the morning as our main weather maker shifts east of the region, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and the potential for a stray afternoon storm. With the increased sunshine, highs will reach back into the middle 80s once again. Overnight lows end up near 70° as one more disturbance makes it way through the region.

Beginning the Work Week

Say hello to much more pleasant conditions to kick off the work week, as a cold front works it’s way through the mountains. That will give us slightly cooler temperatures hanging out in the lower 80s along with some more pleasant humidity values. Each day next week, we can’t rule out a stray afternoon storm, but they won’t be anywhere as numerous as what we’re dealing with today.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.