Wayne County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County students will start classes virtually Monday, August 24th.

Once in person learning resumes, the district is providing four options for students and parents.

Option number one is students attend full time, Monday through Thursday and Fridays are NTI days.

Option number two is alternating schedules. One group goes Monday/Wednesday while group two goes Tuesday/Thursday. All remaining days would be NTI days.

Option number three is remote learning where students participate remotely from home.

Option number four is for high school students only. It is a hybrid model where students attend some classes virtually while others attend in person.

