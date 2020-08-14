Advertisement

Gov. Beshear, Secretary of State Adams release voting plan for upcoming general election

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding his Friday COVID-19 news conference. Secretary of State Michael Adams is scheduled to join him to talk about the upcoming general election.

Early in the news conference, Gov. Beshear and Secretary Adams announced plans for the election in November. Absentee voting by mail will again be available for those who do not want to risk exposure to COVID-19.

The portal to request those ballots is expected to be open in the next seven days. Dropboxes will be set up outside the courthouses for those who would like to hand-deliver them.

Another option mentioned is early voting. Beginning October 13th, Kentuckians who will like to vote in person will be able to make appointments to go vote.

If you still want to vote on November 3rd, county election officials will decide election sites. Every county will have at least one polling location.

In the COVID-19 update, the governor announced 679 new cases and eight new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 38,298 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 804.

9,021 people have recovered from the virus.

743,500 Kentuckians have received tests.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from Gov. Andy Beshear's daily report as of 8-14-2020
You can watch the full news conference below:

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

