Advertisement

Tropical Storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean

Josephine is just barely holding on to its tropical storm status as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
Josephine is just barely holding on to its tropical storm status as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.(National Hurricane Center)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Josephine just barely held on to its tropical storm status early Friday as it moved over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was located about 680 miles (1,090 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center stated in its 5 a.m. advisory.

Tropical storms have maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph (63 and 117 kph). Josephine was expected to strengthen over the next day or so, forecasters said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Josephine was the earliest tenth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Jose, which formed Aug. 22, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias have also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month. Several others across multiple U.S. states were then killed when the storm made landfall in North Carolina and moved through the East Coast, leading to floods, tornadoes, fires, and widespread power outages.

Last month, Hurricane Hanna slammed the Texas Gulf Coast with high winds and rains that flooded streets and knocked out power across the region.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 16 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

News

Whitley County woman finally gets Union College degree at 92 years old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Whitley County woman is now a college graduate more than 75 years after enrolling in college.

News

Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers hosted virtual ribbon cuttings for three EKY projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem and Claudette Enriquez
The projects in Perry, Clay and Floyd County were completed using more than $14 million in Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program grants.

News

Groundbreaking, ribbon cutting scheduled for Friday at Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The keynote speakers include Congressman Hal Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear.

Latest News

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Thursday.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, six new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National

Iran, Turkey lash out at UAE over agreement with Israel

Updated: 2 hours ago
The agreement would make the UAE the first Gulf Arab state — and the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan — to have full diplomatic ties with Israel.

National

President Trump blasts the mail-in voting process, critics say he's causing havoc on democracy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump keeps blasting the mail-in voting process, critics say he's causing havoc on democracy.

National

A police captain helped a little Missouri girl get a doghouse for her puppy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A police captain helped a little Missouri girl get a doghouse for her puppy.