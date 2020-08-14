Terry Wilson named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) - Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson has been named to the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List honoring the top quarterback in the nation.

The senior is returning to the field after missing most of the 2019 season due to a knee injury, although he had exploded out of the gates before he went down. In two games he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 360 yards and two scores with another 44 rushing yards and a score.

Wilson’s value to the Wildcats runs deeper than raw numbers, as he is 12-3 as a starter, the best record for any UK quarterback in his first 15 starts with starting lineups available since 1993.

In 2018, he started all 13 games and led UK to its first 10-win season since 1977, including a VRBO Citrus Bowl victory. He is the only SEC quarterback to have had at least five games with a completion percentage of at least 70-percent (min. 20 attempts).

In two seasons as the starter, Wilson has completed 213-of-320 passes for 2,249 yards with 13 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also has rushed for 591 yards and five scores on 152 attempts, making him one of just five quarterbacks in UK history to has at least 2,000 yards passing and 500 rushing (Stephen Johnson, Pookie Jones, Bernie Scruggs and Shane Boyd).

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

This award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.