Somerset Independent Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Briar Jumpers will start classes virtually on Monday, August 24th.

When in-person classes resume, students and parents will have two options to choose from, in-person or virtual learning.

Students grades 3-12 will be given a school-issued electronic device to use at school or home for a short-term or long-term shutdown.

Click here for full plans.

