Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch until early Saturday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain will continue to move through the region this evening and overnight. Stay weather aware and remember to NEVER drive through a flooded road. The Flash Flood Watch continues for all of Eastern and Southern Kentucky along with most of our counties in Virginia and West Virginia until 2 a.m. Make sure you have a way to get warnings. The WYMT weather app will send you heavy rain and severe weather alerts instantly if they are issued for your area.

Weekend Forecast

The cold front will continue to plague us on Saturday. After starting the day off in the 70s, we will struggle to hit the 80-degree mark. While tomorrow will not be a washout, I do believe those rain chances will hang around enough to be a hassle. Those will continue overnight as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Sunday, we look a little better, but scattered chances will linger. Sunshine returns, mixed with clouds and highs will climb into the low to mid-80s. Skies should start to clear out Sunday night, dropping lows into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Monday and Tuesday can be summed up in one word: Amazing. Behind the front, we’ll dry out a little and cool down. Not just with the air temperatures, but the dew points and humidity as well. While I can’t rule out a stray rain chance both days, I think sun and clouds are the big story.

The rest of the week features daily scattered rain chances and highs in the low to mid-80s.

