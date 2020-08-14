Advertisement

Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting in Lexington

In the 31st meeting between the sisters, Serena rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory
Serena Williams wins opening match at the Top Seed Tennis Open
Serena Williams wins opening match at the Top Seed Tennis Open(KATELYN CONN | Katlyn-Conn)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Serena Williams came back and won the last four games to beat older sister Venus 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth, second-round matchup at the Top Seed Open. It was the 31st meeting of their careers -- 22½ years after the first. This is the first official tennis tournament in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. When their match ended, the siblings simply tapped rackets. No handshake or hug. In the third set, Venus went ahead 4-2 thanks to a three-game run. As is often the case, Serena came back, earning the break for a 5-4 lead with a running, down-the-line backhand.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/13/2020 4:01:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Sports

Union AD 6pm

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions.”

Sports

UK Athletics Director discusses plans for fall sports

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and David W. Baker
University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart held a virtual meeting Thursday morning to discuss the school’s plans for fall sports.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA DI Council recommends eligibility extensions for fall athletes

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
College athletes who opt out of playing this fall or have a season cut short due to COVID-19 could potentially be granted another year of eligibility.

Sports

Two of three Mid-South Conference divisions postpone football to the spring

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The Bluegrass and Appalachian Divisions will play in the spring.

Sports

08-12 Union's Tim Curry talks Union fall sports between Mid South and AAC

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
08-12 Union's Tim Curry talks Union fall sports between Mid South and AAC

Sports

08-12 Cumberlands' Chris Kraftick talks Mid South fall sports

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
08-12 Cumberlands' Chris Kraftick talks Mid South fall sports

Sports

WKYT Investigates | COVID-19’s impact on UK Athletics

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By Garrett Wymer
Many question marks still surround the X's and O's for college football this fall.

Sports

08-12 Kelly Wells Interview on Mid South fall sports

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
08-12 Kelly Wells Interview on Mid South fall sports