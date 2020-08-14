Advertisement

Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

It calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions.”
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker among senators to endorse bill of rights.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A group of senators led by Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has released a plan for reforming college sports with an athletes bill of rights.

It calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions.”

The senators also want to ensure for the athletes long-term medical coverage and treatment, enforceable medical standards, academic freedom and revenue sharing agreements.

Booker and Blumenthal were joined in the statement by fellow Democrats Chris Murphy from Connecticut and vice presidential selection Kamala Harris from California.

