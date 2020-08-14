Advertisement

Science Hill Independent Schools re-opening plan

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As of right now, Science Hill students will start classes on Wednesday, September 9th.

Parents can send their students to school in-person five days a week or choose for them to be instructed virtually.

The school board is expected to have a special called meeting Monday, August 18th to discuss going against Governor Beshear’s recommendation and starting in-person classes on time.

