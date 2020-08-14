Pineville Independent Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, the first day of school for Pineville Independent was planned for Tuesday, August 25th. We have not heard an update from the district.

Before, the Mountain Lions were offering three options to students and parents.

Option number one is five days a week in person following Healthy at School guidelines.

Option number two is virtual on Google Classroom, Google Meet and other options. Students who choose this path are expected to complete assignments on the same schedule as their peers attending in person.

Option number three is a Hybrid A/B option. Option A is in-person Monday/Tuesday and option B is in person Thursday/Friday. When not in class students are expected to complete work virtually.

