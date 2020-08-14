Pikeville Independent Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Pikeville Independent will return to class virtually on Wednesday, August 26th.

The district has a plan of action in place to gradually return on a hybrid schedule while transitioning to full in-person classes when possible. Students will also have the option to be stay virtual for the entire semester.

You can find more info from Pikeville Independent here.

