Pikeville Independent Schools re-opening plan

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Pikeville Independent will return to class virtually on Wednesday, August 26th.

The district has a plan of action in place to gradually return on a hybrid schedule while transitioning to full in-person classes when possible. Students will also have the option to be stay virtual for the entire semester.

You can find more info from Pikeville Independent here.

