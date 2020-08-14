Pike County Schools re-opening plan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County students will return to class virtually on Wednesday, August 26th.
Once in-person classes resume, students have two options.
Option number one is a virtual platform. The district will work with families to make accommodations on an as-needed basis.
Option number two is a tradition in-person five days a week setting. Students and staff will follow the Healthy at School guidelines.
You can find the latest information from the district here.
