Pike County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County students will return to class virtually on Wednesday, August 26th.

Once in-person classes resume, students have two options.

Option number one is a virtual platform. The district will work with families to make accommodations on an as-needed basis.

Option number two is a tradition in-person five days a week setting. Students and staff will follow the Healthy at School guidelines.

