Advertisement

Payroll Tax Break: What you need to know

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders after stimulus negotiations stalled.

One of those is an executive order that, through a tax holiday, defers the roughly 6 percent tax that is collected every time a person gets paid.

The goal of the order is to put cash into the hands of working Americans, but it isn’t free money.

Economists say this is not a tax break, but rather a tax delay. That means instead of gradually paying the money through each paycheck, the money would all be paid back to the government at the beginning of next year.

Trump says the tax holiday would apply to workers who make less than $100,000 a year. Analysts say the delay could add up to thousands of dollars you will have to pay back.

Economic analysts also say this is more beneficial to those who are currently employed, not those who are left without a job during the pandemic. They say the best thing to do with that extra money is to save it if you don’t need it because you will have to eventually pay it back.

How the repayment will happen is not clear at this time. We will keep you posted as more details are released.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whitley County woman finally gets Union College degree at 92 years old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Whitley County woman is now a college graduate more than 75 years after enrolling in college.

News

Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers hosted virtual ribbon cuttings for three EKY projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem and Claudette Enriquez
The projects in Perry, Clay and Floyd County were completed using more than $14 million in Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program grants.

News

Groundbreaking, ribbon cutting scheduled for Friday at Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The keynote speakers include Congressman Hal Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Thursday.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 785 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, six new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

News

Fish falls from sky, gets wedged in car, Kingston driver claims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A driver in Kingston said he was shocked to find he hit a fish with his car while driving on I-40 Monday.

News

Biggest win yet | Teen comes home after skateboarding accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Thirty-eight days after Eli Harrison was in a serious skateboarding accident, he is finally home.

News

KHSAA to vote next week to solidify fall sport dates

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will vote August 20 on a list of dates at the table to get practices and games back up and moving.

News

Ashland Board of Education delays in-person start date

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
The Ashland Board of Education met with parents, students, and administration to vote whether the district will follow Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation of delaying in-person classes to late September.

News

Whitesburg organizations coming together to provide food to those in need

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The Cane Community Kitchen and Cowan Community Center continue to serve children in need through their Summer Food Service program.

News

Gov. Beshear expects ‘resolution’ in Breonna Taylor case before the Kentucky Derby

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Governor says case should not extend for another month.