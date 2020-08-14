Advertisement

Pair arrested on drug charges in Logan County

A pair was arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. 119 with a child in the car, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department said.
A pair was arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. 119 with a child in the car, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department said.(Logan County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A pair was arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. 119 with a child in the car, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department said.

Carrie Dawn Justice, 31, of Verdunville, and Bobby Newsome Jr., 43, of Breeden, both face charges, including a drug trafficking charge for Justice.

Deputies say the stop happened on U.S. 119 near the Fountain Place Mall.

Investigators recovered a small black box under the front passenger seat that contained a pistol, scales, several plastic baggies, $3,061 cash and suspected methamphetamine.

Justice also faces child neglect charges, deputies say. Child Protective Services was notified, but the girl who was involved was released to the custody of a family member.

Newsome faces a conspiracy charge.

Both suspects were taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Groundbreaking, ribbon cutting scheduled for Friday at Pikeville Medical Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The keynote speakers include Congressman Hal Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear.

News

Whitesburg organizations coming together to provide food to those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The Cane Community Kitchen and Cowan Community Center continue to serve children in need through their Summer Food Service program.

News

Gov. Beshear expects ‘resolution’ in Breonna Taylor case before the Kentucky Derby

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Governor says case should not extend for another month.

News

Local college gives online students interactive experience through new technology

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Students can stream into the classroom. On their screen, they will see an HD camera giving them video of the teacher and the smart board as well as a video feed from a 360 degree camera.

News

Missing Pikeville man’s family still waiting for answers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Barbara Hook just wants answers about what happened to her son Wesley Hook, who has been missing since June 10.

Latest News

News

‘It’s like he dies over and over every day': Missing Pikeville man’s family still waiting for answers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Barbara Hook is searching for justice for her son, who has been missing since June 10.

News

Hometown Hemp: A local business helping others during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
The hemp plant is extracted to make a product called CBD, which is proven to help in multiple ways.

Regional

West Virginia Education Association says school should be virtual for now

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
The West Virginia Education Association says they do not recommend students and teachers return to classrooms for at least a semester.

News

Perry COVID quarantine 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Letcher Food 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pike County COVID Update 6pm

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6