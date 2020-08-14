Pair arrested on drug charges in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A pair was arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. 119 with a child in the car, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department said.

Carrie Dawn Justice, 31, of Verdunville, and Bobby Newsome Jr., 43, of Breeden, both face charges, including a drug trafficking charge for Justice.

Deputies say the stop happened on U.S. 119 near the Fountain Place Mall.

Investigators recovered a small black box under the front passenger seat that contained a pistol, scales, several plastic baggies, $3,061 cash and suspected methamphetamine.

Justice also faces child neglect charges, deputies say. Child Protective Services was notified, but the girl who was involved was released to the custody of a family member.

Newsome faces a conspiracy charge.

Both suspects were taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

