OVC moves fall sports to the spring, allows up to four non-conference games for football

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WYMT) - The Ohio Valley Conference joined a number of other Division I conferences in postponing fall sports. However, the conference will allow its football teams to play up to four non-conference games in the fall.

The OVC Board of Presidents announced the following decision today on OVC fall sports and championships.



Details: https://t.co/qzYrXx6ZcG pic.twitter.com/o0Hr1Y6jVt — OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) August 14, 2020

Here’s a statement from the OVC Board of Presidents on the decision:

“After careful deliberation, weighing all the factors as presented, and given the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the OVC Board of Presidents voted to postpone the Conference’s fall sports to the spring, said Beth DeBauche, OVC Commissioner. With the focus on student-athletes, the Conference leaders made this value-based decision with a commitment to continue to monitor the evolving situation and to strive to establish meaningful competitive opportunities in the spring for our fall sport student-athletes.

“While we understand there are many student-athletes, families, and communities that are disappointed by the lack of Conference competition this fall, and we deeply share that disappointment; it is the OVC’s ardent intention to ensure seasons postponed are not seasons canceled if the facts support it. I want to thank our student-athletes and coaches for their resilience during these trying times, our staff and administrators for all their hard work and planning over the past five months, and the presidents and chancellors for their strong and principled leadership over this outstanding Conference.”

Winter and spring sports are not affected as of right now.

