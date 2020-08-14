One week into classes, Georgetown College details steps taken to contain COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – As districts and universities decide how classes will look this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday marks the end of the first week of classes at Georgetown College.

Georgetown College is one of the first to return to classes, with students starting Monday.

Jonathan Sands Wise, Vice President of Enrollment Management at the college, says they spent the summer getting prepared.

Some of the changes include holding classes outside or in bigger spaces, installing a new ventilation system, and increased signage reminding students to stay 6-feet apart.

Plus, everyone on campus can use an app called ‘Campus Clear’ to check symptoms.

Sands Wise says the college is using this new normal to continue improving in an initiative called ‘Tigers Together.’

"We explore different ways of life together, and education together, and athletics together that honestly we may want to do when this is over," says Sands Wise

Some of these possible permanent changes include keeping outdoor class spaces and continuing to use the new ventilation system for better airflow.

Georgetown College says students have been doing their best to stay safe by practicing social distancing and wearing masks around campus.

