Middlesboro Independent Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At Middlesboro, students were originally scheduled to return to classes on Tuesday, August 25th. We have not seen any updates since Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th.

Once in-person classes resume, the district is providing two options for parents and students.

Option number one is a Hybrid A/B option. Hybrid A entails Monday/Tuesday instruction in person and Hybrid B entails Thursday/Friday instruction. The three days a week students do not attend in person will be completed virtually on Google Classroom or Blackboard/Apex with teacher access.

Option number two is fully virtual. This option is not in the form of an NTI packet.

