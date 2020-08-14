McCreary County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students are set to go back on Thursday, August 27th in McCreary County. The district will begin the year fully virtual with the district reassessing the possibility of in-person learning following the fall break.

The Distance Learning Academy will be an online model with teacher support. It will include a combination of teacher-generated videos, other video resources, online platforms (Edmentum, iReady, etc.), and communication with teachers.

