Martin County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, August 26th will be the first day of classes in Martin County. Students will start the year virtually.

Once in-person learning resumes, the district passed two separate options for students:

Option number one is a traditional five day a week schedule with healthy at school guidelines followed.

Option number two is Cardinal Online Learning. Students taking this path will be able to participate in extracurricular activities.

You can find the latest information on the district’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.