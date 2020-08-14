Magoffin County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Schools will return to classes virtually on Tuesday, September 8th.

Once in-person classes resume, students have the option to return to classes five days a week following the health at school guidelines.

For parents and students who do not want to return in-person, a virtual option is available. The district will provide Chromebooks on an as-needed basis. District officials are also working on providing internet service for those who may not have it.

For the latest updates, visit the district’s Facebook page.

