Advertisement

London man arrested on wanton endangerment charges

Ricky Vaughn, 30, was arrested on wanton endangerment charges
Ricky Vaughn, 30, was arrested on wanton endangerment charges(WYMT)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is behind bars after police say he attempted to run a vehicle off the road and firing shots at the driver.

On Thursday, a Knox County Deputy and Kentucky State Police trooper responded to a dispute involving Ricky Vaughn Jr., 30, of London.

The victim told officers that he was traveling on Moore Hill Avenue when Vaughn came toward him in a 2010 Silver Cadillac almost running him off the road. The victim said when he stopped his vehicle to make sure no one had wrecked, Vaughn exited the Cadillac yelling and cursing at him. He said that Vaughn then pulled out a pistol and fired one shot at the victim hitting the back bumper of his vehicle.

At the time, the man had his brother-in-law and four-year-old son in the vehicle with him.

A trooper later found Vaughn in the Cadillac in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart on U.S. 25E north.

A search of the car uncovered a pistol and an AR-15 where Vaughn had been sitting in the vehicle.

Vaughn was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Letcher County crash leaves one person dead

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alec Jessie
William Vanover, 25, died on Thursday as a result of a car crash.

News

Lawrence County man charged in child sexual abuse case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Back in May, Members of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch started an investigation after an investigation found a 27 year old Lawrence County man was communicating with an underage girl online.

News

Pikeville Medical Center announcements ‘bridging the gap’ for Eastern Kentucky families 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pikeville Medical Center announcements ‘bridging the gap’ for Eastern Kentucky families 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

News

Laurel County parents concerned with virtual learning process

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Laurel County Superintendent, Doug Bennett, sent WYMT a statement explaining there is a delay in shipping for Google Chrome books due to such a high demand.

News

Laurel Chromebooks 6pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Hazard Community and Technical College officials discuss fall semester opening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
The college has a sign posted at the entrance to remind those on campus that a mask is required to enter a building.

News

Mountain News at 4:30-Top Stories-August 14th, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 related deaths top 800, 679 new cases reported Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases and new deaths Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Friday.