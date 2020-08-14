London man arrested on wanton endangerment charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is behind bars after police say he attempted to run a vehicle off the road and firing shots at the driver.

On Thursday, a Knox County Deputy and Kentucky State Police trooper responded to a dispute involving Ricky Vaughn Jr., 30, of London.

The victim told officers that he was traveling on Moore Hill Avenue when Vaughn came toward him in a 2010 Silver Cadillac almost running him off the road. The victim said when he stopped his vehicle to make sure no one had wrecked, Vaughn exited the Cadillac yelling and cursing at him. He said that Vaughn then pulled out a pistol and fired one shot at the victim hitting the back bumper of his vehicle.

At the time, the man had his brother-in-law and four-year-old son in the vehicle with him.

A trooper later found Vaughn in the Cadillac in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart on U.S. 25E north.

A search of the car uncovered a pistol and an AR-15 where Vaughn had been sitting in the vehicle.

Vaughn was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

