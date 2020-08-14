Advertisement

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases and new deaths Friday

Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Friday.
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Friday.(AP images)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two new deaths in Perry County. They are a 73-year-old woman and a 91-year-old woman. Officials also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 including a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 34-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man from Knott County, a 63-year-old woman from Leslie County, an 18-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man from Letcher County, a 19-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Perry County.

Numbers from other local health departments are coming in and this story will be updated.

