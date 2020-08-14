Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases and new deaths Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two new deaths in Perry County. They are a 73-year-old woman and a 91-year-old woman. Officials also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 including a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 34-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man from Knott County, a 63-year-old woman from Leslie County, an 18-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man from Letcher County, a 19-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Perry County.

Numbers from other local health departments are coming in and this story will be updated.

