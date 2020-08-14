Advertisement

Letcher County crash leaves one person dead

(KGWN)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following crash earlier this week in Letcher County.

It happened just before three Thursday afternoon on U.S. 119 at the intersection of Jim Banks Road near the Payne Gap area.

Troopers say William Vanover, 25, of Jenkins was driving south when he attempted to turn from the main road onto Jim Banks Road. While making the turn, he was hit by a utility truck also traveling the same direction. The driver of the truck, Francis Goodson of Hazard, told police he had swerved into the northbound lane to avoiding hitting another car when he hit Vanover’s.

Vanover was pronounced dead at the scene. Goodson was not injured and police say seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash.

Vanover’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy, but investigators don’t believe any charges will be filed in the crash.

