Leslie County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County students were originally scheduled to return to classes on Monday, August 24th. With Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, officials with the district are meeting to come up with a plan.

Once in-person classes resume, students will have two options:

Option number one in-person five days a week.

Option number two on-line with district-provided chrome books.

