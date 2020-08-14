Lawrence County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Lawrence County will return to class virtually on Wednesday, August 26th.

Once in-person classes are allowed to resume, students will have three options to select from.

Option number one is all in at school. Social distancing guidelines and mask protocols will be in place.

Option number two is all in at home with a one-semester minimum commitment. This is paced with peer learning in option number one via google classroom. Officials expect daily participation.

Option number three is all in at LC Virtual. This is a one-year commitment that is designed for individualized programming that is application based.

You can get the latest info from the district here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.