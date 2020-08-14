Lawrence County man charged in child sexual abuse case

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges in a child sexual abuse case.

Back in May, Members of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch started an investigation after an investigation found a 27 year old Lawrence County man was communicating with an underage girl online.

That investigation led to a warrant where police seized Tyler McKinney’s phone and sent it to the KSP forensic lab for examination.

In July, McKinney was indicted on two counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance, two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, one county of sexual abuse, one count of use of an electronic device to procure a minor, one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals found and arrested Tyler McKinney in Ironton, Ohio on the above charges.

He is being held in the Big Sandy Detention Center

