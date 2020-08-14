Laurel County parents concerned with virtual learning process

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the start of school soon approaching, some districts gave students the option of in-person or virtual learning; but since Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation for schools to begin all virtual until September 28th, some issues have been brought to light.

The virtual plan of ‘back to school’ has some parents trying to be prepared as much as possible.

“We have a very structured routine so whenever we went virtual that was definitely disrupted and now that its 100 percent virtual we will definitely have more disruption because it will be continuous throughout the day,” said Paige Cornett, a mother of five who has four children in the Laurel County School system.

Cornett along with other parents was under the impression each student would receive a Google Chrome book to assist in the virtual learning process. Recently, she found out that was not the case.

“It’s not going to be you work on packets at this time while your siblings working on the chrome book, it’s going to be 100 percent one waiting after the other,” she said.

With four children under the age of ten, she questions the school district’s decision, “Are we going to be able to give them everything that they need?”

“We stand on the grounds of ‘no child left behind’ and you know your younger ones need a lot more assistance and you know are we going to be able to provide that as parents. We are going to be the ones at home with them,” said Cornett.

Laurel County Superintendent, Doug Bennett, sent WYMT a statement explaining there is a delay in shipping for Google Chrome books due to such high demand.

Saying in part quote “We want to make sure that a family without a device, has at least one before we distribute multiples to any single household.”

Yet, Cornett says that is still not going to work with the current Attendance Policy at hand.

“All assignments will need to be turned in by midnight. That doesn’t give you any time to work with the next day if need be. I know with my oldest, last year, there was times when I was up until two, three o’clock in the morning assisting him with homework. Now this year that is not an option, we are going to be on a time crunch to get that done,” she said.

Mentioning if you do the math, it just is not feasible.

“This is a difficult time for everybody. They are doing the best that they can. They can not help the shortage of the Chrome Books, that is not the administration’s fault, but taking away other options kind of puts a crunch on things. Previously we have had paper packets that were available they have taken that away. It would be reasonable to do paper packets with the younger kids and do chrome books with the older kids,” said Cornett.

Understanding the times we are in, call for change.

Another concerned parent is Gina Noble-White, who has six children.

“I cannot effectively give my six children the education they deserve with one chrome book,” said White.

While her children are split between two households, one chrome book cannot travel between the two.

“As a parent and an advocate for my children I need to know my options with a large family with school starting in 10 days. I feel Laurel County is lacking communication from the district administrators in this time of uncertainty. I know I represent many parents who are afraid to speak up in a small town but are extremely frustrated with how the district administrators in Laurel County are handling this pandemic when surrounding counties are communicating and talking daily with parents and the community. This is not ok,” said Noble-White.

Hoping that the administration will listen to their concerns and that something will change.

Below is the full statement from Superintendent Doug Bennett:

“For parents of students who need an additional device beyond one per household, a request for an additional device request can be added to a waiting list. Before distributing more than one device to each household, however, we first need to determine how many devices are needed throughout the district. Devices that remain available after the initial distribution, could then be checked-out to households requesting more than one. We want to make sure that a family without a device, has at least one before we distribute multiples to any single household. For instance, if five devices are allocated to one household, four other families may have to go without any device if no other devices are available. It is important to note that students are not required to attend online class at the exact time a lesson is live-streamed. Students may participate asynchronously as lessons will be posted and accessible to students in their online classrooms. Also, our school campuses will have student accessible wifi hotspots.

We are providing families who do not have a device with a device to check-out as a contingency to deal with the Governor’s August 9 recommendation to block in-person school until September 28. When we receive the additional devices, we can provide them to those on the waiting list. We began ordering additional devices last school year in March and April. We are still waiting for the devices ordered in April.

The pandemic and shutdowns have added a significant increase in the demand for technology devices. We are told by one of our vendors that the most significant factor causing the delay, for example, in shipping Chromebooks is due to the low manufacturing supply of the Google integrated circuit connector which is a component of building a Chromebook. There are only two approved manufacturing plants that can build this component. Google is actively looking to onboard more plants to meet the almost 4x demand they have seen from this time last year. Similar shortage concerns exist along the supply chain for other technology device manufacturers as well. However, we have been proactive and responsive to mandates and with often very little notice from the Governor and the KDE Commissioner. It would likely be difficult for anyone to anticipate these sweeping recommendations midstream and with little notice. We have delivered in-person school since the mid-1800s because we believe that in-person is the gold standard in providing student education – not NTI or distance learning. Although it can be challenging to turn on a dime, our outstanding team of support staff, teachers, and administrators have answered the call with amazing outcomes every time. We immediately responded to the pandemic and the mandated shutdowns by developing, reconfiguring, training, and coordinating new standards of operation for our 9,000 students and over 1,400 employees to respond to significant operational changes and school closure recommendations/mandates to fundamentally reconfigure school services from the Governor. We are constantly refining and developing solutions to daily challenges to provide the highest quality of educational services possible to our students. We appreciate the patience, grace, and support from our students, parents, and community as we are resolute to continue our work in doing great things for kids! Our teachers, support staff, and administrators are excited about returning to in-person school, and we will continue to provide the best education possible regardless of the challenges!”

