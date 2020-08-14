Knox County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before Governor Beshear’s recommendation, Knox County Schools were set to return Monday, August 24th with preschool beginning on Monday, August 31st. We do not know if that is still the case.

Once in-person learning returns, the district will have two options for students:

Option number one is learning at school. Students will follow either schedule A or schedule B. Schedule A will be attending in person on Monday/Tuesday while schedule B will see students going to school Thursday/Friday. When students on this path are not in person they will be completing school work at home. Wednesdays will be virtual for all as thorough cleaning is completed.

Option number two is virtual learning through teachers’ digital classrooms. For students without a device at home, one will be provided. If wireless internet is not available at home students can access and sync their teacher’s classroom anytime they connect from another hot spot. Wireless will also be provided on every school parking lot.

