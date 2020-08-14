Knott County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before Governor Beshear’s recommendation, Knott County students were supposed to return to class Monday, August 24th. We do not know if that is still the case.

Once in-person classes resume, the district plans originally had two plans in place for students.

Option number one is a virtual learning platform. Students who do not have a device to learn on will be provided one by the district.

Option number two is an in-person environment. Students will attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Wednesdays will be conducted virtually while all schools undergo a thorough cleaning. Students who decide to attend in person will have to follow standard public health guidelines such as masks, temperature checks, and social distancing.

You can find the latest information from the district here.

