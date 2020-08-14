Advertisement

Johnson County Schools re-opening plan

(WJRT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Golden Eagles will return to classes later than anticipated, holding off in-person instruction until Monday, September 28th, base on Governor Beshear’s recommendation. We do not know if they will start earlier virtually.

On the 28th, parents and students will have two options to choose from:

Traditional JC Brick & Mortar where students will attend in person five days a week. Public health guidelines will be followed meaning temperature checks, social distancing, and the wearing of masks where social distancing cannot be followed.

Option number two is JC Click and Soar and online option. This will be a virtual option where students are expected to participate daily and stay on pace with peers in person.

Superintendent Thom Cochran says both options require a semester commitment and students will not be allowed to flip between options.

You can find the latest information on the district’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kentucky

Science Hill Independent Schools re-opening plan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
As of right now, students will start classes on Wednesday, September 9th.

Kentucky

Rockcastle County Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Rockets will return to classes virtually on Wednesday, September 9th.

Kentucky

Powell County Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, Powell County was scheduled to return to classes on Tuesday, August 25th. We have not heard an update from them yet.

Kentucky

Pineville Independent Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, the first day of school for Pineville Independent was planned for Tuesday, August 25th. We have not heard an update from the district.

Kentucky

Pikeville Independent Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Students at Pikeville Independent will return to class virtually on Wednesday, August 26th.

Latest News

Kentucky

Pike County Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Pike County students will return to class virtually on Wednesday, August 26th.

Kentucky

Perry County Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, Perry County Schools were scheduled to go back to classes on Monday, August 24th. We have not heard an update on their plans yet.

Kentucky

Paintsville Independent Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Before Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, Paintsville intended to return to classes on Tuesday, September 1st. We have not heard an update on their plans.

Kentucky

Owsley County Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Owsley County will start its school year completely virtual on Monday, August 24th.

Kentucky

Morgan County Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
On Thursday, July 23rd, the Morgan County Board of Education voted to start the school year all virtual. Their starting date as of now, is Wednesday, August 26th.

Kentucky

Middlesboro Independent Schools re-opening plan

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
At Middlesboro, students were originally scheduled to return to classes on Tuesday, August 25th. We have not seen any updates since Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th.