Johnson County Schools re-opening plan

The Golden Eagles will return to classes later than anticipated, holding off in-person instruction until Monday, September 28th, base on Governor Beshear's recommendation. We do not know if they will start earlier virtually.

On the 28th, parents and students will have two options to choose from:

Traditional JC Brick & Mortar where students will attend in person five days a week. Public health guidelines will be followed meaning temperature checks, social distancing, and the wearing of masks where social distancing cannot be followed.

Option number two is JC Click and Soar and online option. This will be a virtual option where students are expected to participate daily and stay on pace with peers in person.

Superintendent Thom Cochran says both options require a semester commitment and students will not be allowed to flip between options.

You can find the latest information on the district's Facebook page.

