Jenkins Independent Schools re-opening plan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jenkins Independent will start the school year virtually on Monday, August 31st.
Once in-person classes return, parents and students will have three options.
Option number one is remote only. Students will attend 5 days a week virtually.
Option number two is an AB/Hybrid model. In-person Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday while remote learning the remaining three days of the week.
Option number three is in-person four days a week and remote learning the fifth day.
