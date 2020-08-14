Jenkins Independent Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jenkins Independent will start the school year virtually on Monday, August 31st.

Once in-person classes return, parents and students will have three options.

Option number one is remote only. Students will attend 5 days a week virtually.

Option number two is an AB/Hybrid model. In-person Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday while remote learning the remaining three days of the week.

Option number three is in-person four days a week and remote learning the fifth day.

You can find the latest information from the district here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.