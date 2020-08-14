Jackson Independent Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson City students will return to classes virtually on Wednesday, August 26th.

When in-person learning is available, the district will have two options for parents and students:

Option number one is an “in-person” school option. The in-person option will include a hybrid school schedule. The hybrid schedule will ensure that state expectations for social distancing are followed. The hybrid schedule will be completed after determining the number of students that decide to return to the “in-person” school. The goal is to have “in-person” learning the maximum amount of days and time each week, while still meeting state safety guidelines and expectations. It is anticipated most students would attend between 2-4 days of school per week.

Option number two is an online learning option.

You can find the latest information from the district here.

