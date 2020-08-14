Jackson County Schools re-opening plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students were originally scheduled to return to classes in Jackson County on Tuesday, August 25th.

After Governor Beshear’s recommendation to delay the in-person start date to September 28th, school officials said they are meeting to revise their re-opening plan.

We will pass that along to you as soon as we get it.

You can find the latest info from Jackson County here.

