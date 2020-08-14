Advertisement

Hazard Community and Technical College officials discuss fall semester opening plans

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, August 17th, students will return to campus as they begin the fall semester at Hazard Community and Technical College.

“We are very excited to have students back both remotely and on campus,” said President and CEO of the college Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

There is a sign posted at the entrance to campus to remind everyone that a mask is required to enter any building.

“We’re asking students to wear a mask, practice social distancing, stay home if they’re sick, and also to have frequent hand washing and hand sanitation,” added Dr. Lindon.

A program called HCTC Flex allows students to either attend classes online or in-person. Dee Parker is a student in the medical assistant program and he said he will do both options.

“It’s going to be a mixture of both, especially for the program that I’m in, you know you have to be here for certain things and the flex program offers that flexibility,” said Parker.

Healthy at Work officer and Dean of the School of Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Currie, said masks and social distancing are vital. Classrooms are limited to a social distancing capacity and college staff will use hospital-grade disinfectants to clean surfaces.

“What we use kills in about two minutes and dries in about three, so it allows our maintenance and operations staff to do one sweep and we’ve killed the virus,” said Dr. Currie.

With multiple health and safety precautions in place, students can return to campus.

“I feel a hundred percent, you know safe being here on campus versus being out in public, this is one of the safest places you can be at.” added Parker.

Parker has one message for his fellow students.

“Can come here and feel comfortable without worrying about anything going wrong,” added Parker.

For more information on the college’s opening plans click here.

When students return to campus next week, they will be given a bag with a mask, hand sanitizer, and more. We are committed to keeping everyone healthy.

Posted by Hazard Community & Technical College on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Laurel County parents concerned with virtual learning process

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Laurel County Superintendent, Doug Bennett, sent WYMT a statement explaining there is a delay in shipping for Google Chrome books due to such a high demand.

News

Mountain News at 4:30-Top Stories-August 14th, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 related deaths top 800, 679 new cases reported Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases and new deaths Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky gave updates on local coronavirus cases on Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Gov. Beshear, Secretary of State Adams release voting plan for upcoming general election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

The AVA Center: It’s more than just another clinic, and the name runs deeper than the valley it sits in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Pikeville Medical Center CEO finds himself in a personal experience with autism, leading him to bring a clinic to Eastern Kentucky.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 130,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 91k

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Crashes closes northbound lanes of I-75 in Corbin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
A multi-vehicle crash closed I-75 in Corbin Friday afternoon.

News

Parent of special needs student shares virtual learning challenges, rewards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Liam López is preparing to make the big jump into middle school -- virtually.