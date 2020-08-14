Hazard Community and Technical College officials discuss fall semester opening plans

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday, August 17th, students will return to campus as they begin the fall semester at Hazard Community and Technical College.

“We are very excited to have students back both remotely and on campus,” said President and CEO of the college Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

There is a sign posted at the entrance to campus to remind everyone that a mask is required to enter any building.

“We’re asking students to wear a mask, practice social distancing, stay home if they’re sick, and also to have frequent hand washing and hand sanitation,” added Dr. Lindon.

A program called HCTC Flex allows students to either attend classes online or in-person. Dee Parker is a student in the medical assistant program and he said he will do both options.

“It’s going to be a mixture of both, especially for the program that I’m in, you know you have to be here for certain things and the flex program offers that flexibility,” said Parker.

Healthy at Work officer and Dean of the School of Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Currie, said masks and social distancing are vital. Classrooms are limited to a social distancing capacity and college staff will use hospital-grade disinfectants to clean surfaces.

“What we use kills in about two minutes and dries in about three, so it allows our maintenance and operations staff to do one sweep and we’ve killed the virus,” said Dr. Currie.

With multiple health and safety precautions in place, students can return to campus.

“I feel a hundred percent, you know safe being here on campus versus being out in public, this is one of the safest places you can be at.” added Parker.

Parker has one message for his fellow students.

“Can come here and feel comfortable without worrying about anything going wrong,” added Parker.

For more information on the college’s opening plans click here.

When students return to campus next week, they will be given a bag with a mask, hand sanitizer, and more. We are committed to keeping everyone healthy. Posted by Hazard Community & Technical College on Thursday, August 13, 2020

